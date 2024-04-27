Independence High School hosts “Prom Promise” event to show students the dangers of drunk driving

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — It’s a scene Raleigh County’s first responders see all too often: Crashed vehicles with look-a-loos and a victim who, try as they may, they can no longer help.

Thankfully, the scene at Independence High School on Friday, April 26, 2024, was staged by the county’s first responders.

Called “Prom Promise,” the event was a plea to students to not drink and drive on prom night.

“A lot of people lose loved ones over it, and it’s something that’s easily, you know, can easily be taken care of,” said Ptl. Aaron Ball of Sophia Police Department, who participated in Prom Promise. ” If you’re out drinking, just don’t drive. Make sure you have a designated driver, or just don’t be drinking, at all.”

First responders from area volunteer fire departments, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Sophia Police Department staged a lavishly nightmarish crash scene, complete with Jaws of Life, removal of a vehicle’s top and windshield and even a “victim” who was extricated from the windshield and then placed in a body bag.

Independence High senior Mackenzie Varney played the part of a drunk driver who had just crashed and killed her two close friends.

Later, the friends’ “funerals,” complete with caskets, were held inside the school.

Onlookers watched as she walked a straight line and was placed in handcuffs.

“That was scary, getting handcuffed, honestly. I’ve never been like that before, said Mackenzie.

“But I really do hope, that our peers and stuff were watching and got to see like I killed two people. That’s not OK. Two lives from just going to prom are not, they’re not with us anymore.”

One member of the senior class said Prom Promise was a sobering eye-opener.

“Being, you know, teenagers like we are, we’re going to drink at prom,” said Elizabeth Williams. “But Prom Promise shows the reality that can happen if you’re not safe and you don’t have the buddy system, you know. of someone who stays sober and doesn’t drink.”

Prom Promise is a reminder to teens to call someone if they need a ride.

