Independence Day 2024: Fourth of July weather forecast looks sunny and warm
It's time to start making plans for Independence Day.
All the fireworks, picnics, ball games — everything will depend on one thing the weather.
Guide to July 4, 2022: Where are Delaware, Maryland fireworks for 4th of July 2024? Here's a guide for you
What's the weather forecast for July 4, 2024?
Accuweather.com is predicting a hot day for Independence Day. However, it's best to continue checking because the forecast can change.
New Castle County
The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the northwest 6 mph. There is a 3% chance of rain.
Kent County:
The forecast is calling for highs in the mid-90s. Winds will be out of the south at 9 mph. There is a 7% chance of rain.
Sussex County
The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 mph. There is a 13% chance of rain.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Here's the 4th of July weather forecast for Delaware