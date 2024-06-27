Independence Day 2024: Fourth of July weather forecast looks sunny and warm

It's time to start making plans for Independence Day.

All the fireworks, picnics, ball games — everything will depend on one thing the weather.

What's the weather forecast for July 4, 2024?

Accuweather.com is predicting a hot day for Independence Day. However, it's best to continue checking because the forecast can change.

The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the northwest 6 mph. There is a 3% chance of rain.

The forecast is calling for highs in the mid-90s. Winds will be out of the south at 9 mph. There is a 7% chance of rain.

The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 mph. There is a 13% chance of rain.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Here's the 4th of July weather forecast for Delaware