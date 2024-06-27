Independence Day 2024: Fourth of July weather forecast looks sunny and warm

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

It's time to start making plans for Independence Day.

All the fireworks, picnics, ball games — everything will depend on one thing the weather.

What's the weather forecast for July 4, 2024?

Accuweather.com is predicting a hot day for Independence Day. However, it's best to continue checking because the forecast can change.

New Castle County

The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the northwest 6 mph. There is a 3% chance of rain.

Kent County:

The forecast is calling for highs in the mid-90s. Winds will be out of the south at 9 mph. There is a 7% chance of rain.

Sussex County

The forecast is calling for highs in the low-90s. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 mph. There is a 13% chance of rain.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Here's the 4th of July weather forecast for Delaware