Indecent assault charges against a Sharon man dismissed

May 30—SHARON — Charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child against a Sharon man were dismissed last week.

Aaron Lee Davis, 44, of 639 Spruce Ave., Sharon, was charged May 8 after an incident reported at 10:47 p.m. March 26.

The now-16-year-old testified at Davis' preliminary hearing in front of Travis P. Martwinski May 24. The girl said Davis touched her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable in July 2019 when she was 11.

She said she never told anyone previously because she did not want to burden her with the information.

Assistant Mercer County District Attorney Timothy Clanton asked the witness several times if Davis penetrated her with his fingers, and her answer was "no."

Defense Attorney Stephanie Lauderbach argued that under Pennsylvania law, for a charge of aggravated indecent assault to be proven and for charges to be held over to common pleas court, the commonwealth would have to prove that there was penetration.

Based on that, Martwinski dismissed the charge.

