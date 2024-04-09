Ind. 3 closure postponed

Apr. 9—DECATUR/JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractors has postponed the planned closure along Ind. 3 between U.S. 50 and Westport in Decatur and Jennings Counties.

The closure was previously scheduled to begin as soon as Tuesday, April 9. Additional information, including a new closure date, will be provided at a later time.

This project is part of a $9.3 million contract awarded to Dave O'Mara in August 2023.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast

TrafficWise: 511in.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

