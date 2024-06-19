Incumbents triumph: Washington County voters reject 'grassroots' GOP primary candidates

(left to right) Former WCGOP Vice Chairman Alex Johnson and OK State Senator Julie Daniels watch as preliminary numbers are report for Senate District 29 race.

Washington County voters decisively rejected three so-called "grassroots" candidates in the June 18 Republican primary, maintaining the incumbents' positions at the capitol.

Senate District 29: Daniels retains seat

In the back room of the Crossing Second, surrounded by friends, family and supporters, State Senator Julie Daniels thanked everyone and talked about the power of campaign stands for "being for something, not against something."

Daniels retained her seat against challenger Wendi Stearman, securing 54% of the vote. Now term-limited after her reelection, Daniels has served eight years in office. Her seat in District 29 will be open in the 2028 election.

"I want to thank the voters of District 29," Daniels said. "I will continue to represent you conservatively and efficiently to improve the district and the state while working with everyone."

Stearman, a former Oklahoma State Legislator, lost the 2022 reelection bid against now State Representative House District 11 John Kane. Stearman didn't reply for comment.

State Senator Julie Daniels thanked her friends, family and supporters who gather at her watch party held at Crossing Second on June 18, 2024.

House District 10: Strom surges past McCarthy

Judd Strom defeated Chad McCarthy with 64% of the vote for House District 10. McCarthy is the first to challenge Strom since winning his seat in 2018 when he defeated incumbent Travis Dunlap.

"I'm ready to get back to work," Strom said. "I will continue to represent the people of District 10, people that want an effective, efficient government, as I am able. This is home, and my friends' and neighbors' lives and livelihoods are very important to me."

McCarthy offered a "Congratulations, Representative Strom," when asked to comment on the results.

(left to right) Oklahoma State Rep Judd Strom and challenger Chad McCarthy answer questions during a form held by the WCGOP on June 10, 2024.

County Commissioner District 2: Runoff scheduled

No candidate secured the required majority vote in the County Commissioner District 2 race. The top two candidates, Micheal Colaw and Corey Shivel will head to a runoff on August 27.

Colaw received 36% of the vote, Shivel garnered 38%, and Worley obtained 28%.

Speaking with one voice

Candidates McCarthy, Stearman and Worley, who hold leadership positions within the Washington County Republican Party (WCGOP), were unsuccessful in their state legislative and county seat bids.

Over the past year, the WCGOP leadership has focused on promoting Christian Nationalism rhetoric and hosting discussions on conspiracy theories, such as the "30x30 land grab," while targeting so-called "RINOs" (Republicans In Name Only) within county leadership.

The three candidates echoed similar ideas in their unified campaigns, which were centered on quoting the Oklahoma GOP platform. They often spoke on national issues such as securing borders and election integrity.

Campaign finance reports reveal significant donations and support from WCGOP leaders for the "grassroots" campaigns, all of which ultimately fell short.

WCGOP Chairman Larry Murray was elected to his current leadership role in 2023 on the stance that the county GOP should endorse specific Republican Candidates. Wendi Stearman's husband, Tom Stearman, is currently the Vice-Chairman of the WCGOP; he rose to power after the former Vice-Chairman was removed a move that raised objections from the State GOP.

Quinn Schipper, administrator of the Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County group, was with Daniels to celebrate her victory.

"The Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County have been committed to educating and informing the electorate," Schipper said. "Tonight, we are delighted to see the outcome and appreciate all who got out to let their voice and their vote be known."

The primary results reflect a strong preference among Washington County voters for established Republican incumbents over "grassroots" challengers with dissenting platforms.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Controversial 'grassroots' campaigns fall flat in GOP Primary