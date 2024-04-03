Incumbents Roberts, Massengale re-elected to Nixa School Board

Just an hour and a half after polling places closed, it appears that the two incumbents for the Nixa School Board were re-elected by Christian and Stone County voters on Tuesday.

The incumbents are Joshua K. Roberts, who is currently the board's president, and Jason Massengale. Once sworn in, the two will serve on the Nixa School Board until 2027.

With all Christian County precincts reporting, Roberts received 37.68% of the votes and Massengale received 30.49%, according to an election summary report published by the Christian County Clerk. A sliver of the Nixa School District is also in Stone County. As of 8:40 p.m., Roberts received 37.93% of the votes and Massengale received 33.91% of the votes, according to unofficial election results published by the Stone County Clerk.

Remaining candidates Megan Deal and Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk garnered 19.7% and 12.14% of the votes, respectively, in Christian County. Deal received 18.97% of the votes and Dudash-Buskirk received 7.47% of the votes in Stone County.

Who is Joshua K. Roberts?

Roberts is one of two incumbents who ran for re-election this year. He has served on the board since 2015.

"I do not take for granted that our community places in my hands the care of their children and I take it very seriously, and I'm thankful for their votes today," Roberts told the News-Leader on Tuesday night.

Roberts is an attorney and senior partner at Roberts & Easley, LLC. Outside of work, Roberts has served as a coach and district volunteer for 20 years. He is also the vice president of the Christian County Bar Association.

Roberts holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and juris doctorate from University of Missouri School of Law. Roberts and his wife are both graduates of Nixa Public Schools. Both of their children attended the school district, too.

Who is Jason Massengale?

Massengale was one of two incumbents who ran for re-election this year. He has served on the board for three years.

"I'm just deeply honored and grateful to be able to represent the community that I truly love," Massengale told the News-Leader on Tuesday night. "I just have a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me. As an incumbent where I've served for the last three years, I'm just committed to continuing to just advocate for our students and our teachers and our families."

Massengale is the owner of Messengale Group, which is powered by Keller Williams Real Estate, and a business coach at MAPS Coaching. Outside of work, Massengale has served on the Nixa Chamber of Commerce and the advisory council for the Nixa Community Foundation. He has also served on the board for Show Me Christian County and co-founded MG Cares, a nonprofit that raises money for families of veterans.

Massengale holds a bachelor's degree in marketing with an emphasis in sales and sales management from Missouri State University. He is a parent of three children, all of whom attended Nixa Public Schools.

