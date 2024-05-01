Incumbents lose both Smyrna Town Council races after council doubles property taxes

After Smyrna Town Council voted to double property taxes April 1, residents voted to oust both incumbents up for election April 30.

In District 3, former Councilman Alvin Pope won 259-54 over incumbent Valerie Forbes, the vice mayor, who had served on council since 2006. Pope was on council from 2016-20.

The Smyrna Town Hall is on Market Street Plaza between Commerce and South streets.

In the at-large race, Justin Capps won with 218 votes over Dean Johnson with 208 and incumbent Gerald Brown with 172. Brown served on council since 2019.

Results were posted on the Smyrna website.

The terms are for three years.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Incumbents Valerie Forbes and Gerald Brown lose Smyrna Council races