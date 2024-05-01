Incumbents lose both Smyrna Town Council races after council doubles property taxes
After Smyrna Town Council voted to double property taxes April 1, residents voted to oust both incumbents up for election April 30.
In District 3, former Councilman Alvin Pope won 259-54 over incumbent Valerie Forbes, the vice mayor, who had served on council since 2006. Pope was on council from 2016-20.
In the at-large race, Justin Capps won with 218 votes over Dean Johnson with 208 and incumbent Gerald Brown with 172. Brown served on council since 2019.
More: This Delaware town doubled property taxes. Utility repairs and upgrades are one reason
Results were posted on the Smyrna website.
The terms are for three years.
Reach reporter Ben Mace at rmace@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Incumbents Valerie Forbes and Gerald Brown lose Smyrna Council races