Incumbents highlight candidate list

Mar. 19—Those representing Union County at the state and national level have filed their petitions to run for re-election, according to the Iowa Secretary of State office. Candidate forms were due Friday.

For Iowa House District 17, incumbent Republican Devon Wood was the only candidate. She is finishing her first term in the seat. Her district includes a majority of Union County including Creston.

District 23 Representative incumbent Ray Sorensen of Greenfield is also running for re-election. The district includes extreme northern and eastern Union County. Democrat Karen Varley of Stuart also filed candidate papers for the same seat.

Amy Sinclair, the incumbent Republican state Senator for District 12 also filed. Like Sorensen, her district includes extreme northern and eastern portions of Union County. Nicole Loew of Chariton filed to run for the same seat on the Democrat ticket.

At the federal level, incumbent Republican Rep. Zach Nunn filed his candidacy papers. He lives in Bondurant. He is serving his first term in the district that includes Union County. Two Democrats also filed; Lanon Baccam and Melissa Vine, both of Des Moines.

The primary election is June 4.