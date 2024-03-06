Incumbents take hefty lead in race for San Bernardino County Board of Supervisor seats

Early election results show hefty leads for San Bernardino County Board of Supervisor incumbents Ret. Col. Paul Cook and Dawn Rowe.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters showed Cook, the District 1 incumbent, leading with 12,939 votes, or 62.56%.

Cook was followed by Snowline Joint Unified School District Board Member Marcus Hernandez with 3,517 votes, or 17.01%. Private investigator Clifton Harris grabbed 2,573 votes, or 12.445 while Pastor Rafael Porras took 1,653 votes or 2.99%.

In the county supervisors races, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will face a runoff in November.

Cook served in the 65th Assembly District in the California State Legislature from 2006 through 2012. He then served in the House of Representatives from 2012 to 2020.

In 2020, Cook began representing the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors District 1.

The district includes Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and an area north of Barstow.

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors District 3

Supervisor Rowe earned 16,118 votes, or 59.05%, followed by attorney Chris Carrillo’s 6,134 votes, or 22.44%.

Carrillo formerly worked for then-supervisor James Ramos and the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The other candidates included business owner Graham Smith with 2,855 votes, or 10.46%, and business owner Robert Block, who grabbed 2,190 votes, or 8.02%

Rowe was first appointed as supervisor in December 2018 after former Supervisor James Ramos was elected to the 40th Assembly District. She was reelected in 2020.

The Third District includes Barstow, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Devore, Grand Terrace, Highland, Joshua Tree, Loma Linda, Needles, Redlands, Running Springs, Twentynine Palms, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley

This story is developing and will be updated as more votes are tabulated and numbers are released by county officials.

