Incumbents claim victory in many NJ contests for the U.S. House of Representatives

While a slew of New Jersey congressoonal races — uncontested as well as some competitive — have already been decided, there are still a handful of races to decide which candidates will represent their parties in this fall’s congressional races too close to call.

Who won?

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2, Rep. Chris Smith, R-4, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, Rep. Frank Pallone,D-6, Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, Rep. Bill Pascrell,D-9, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-12, were already preparing to defend their seats as the Associated Press called those races within an hour of the polls closing. Many were running uncontested.

Races have also been called for Matt Jenkins, D-4, Scott Fegler, R-6, Sue Altman, D-7, Anthony Valdes, R-8, Carmen Bucco, R-10, and Darius Mayfield, R-12.

What about Donald Payne Jr.'s seat?

The late Rep. Donald Payne Jr. also won his primary. The county Democratic Party committees in the 10th Congressional District will decide after the election is certified who will take his place on the ballot. There is also a special primary in July and a special general election in September for voters in the district to decide who will serve the remainder of this term.

What about Democratic NJ Senate nominee Andy Kim's congressional seat?

The race for the nomination in District 3 didn’t feature an incumbent as Rep. Andy Kim is seeking the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Menendez.

Assembly members Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are among the Democrats vying for the nomination and the race was called in Conway's favor shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Lawyer Joe Cohn, businesswoman Sarah Schoengood and teacher Brian Schkeeper had also been in the race.

It's not just Democrats waiting to see the results. The Republican candidates in District 3, Rajesh Mohan and Shirley Maia-Cusick are separated by about 3,500 votes with 47% counted.

NJ Primary Election 2024 results: President, Senate, Congress

What about NJ's 8th congressional district?

Meanwhile, in District 8, Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. won the chance to defend his seat after a heated primary against Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla for the Democratic nomination. The Associated Press called that race at 9:19 p.m.

Menendez is trying to avoid the political fallout of the federal charges his father is currently on trial for. He has not been linked to any of the charges his father faces, but the familial connection has been the cornerstone of the Bhalla campaign.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ primary 2024: US House primary results see incumbent wins