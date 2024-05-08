Incumbent Sharon Nelege appears to lose re-election to state's 13th House District

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Out of a night of expected results, the race for Indiana's state representative in the 13th District appears to have seen a major upset with Republican incumbent Sharon Negele potentially losing her party’s nomination to newcomer Matthew Commons.

By late Tuesday night, the Journal and Courier was still waiting on election results from Montgomery County, but Negele would need to pick up more than 1,662 votes in order to secure the victory. It appears unlikely for Negele to make up those remaining votes.

The New York Times called Indiana's 13th District for Commons.

When it came to Indiana's 13th District, three candidates ran for the seat, Negele and Commons for the Republicans and Edward Moyer Jr. for the Democrats.

Headshot of Republican incumbent candidate for Indiana's 13th district State Representative Sharon Negele.

Indiana's 13th District is comprised of Benton and Warren Counties and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, and White counties.

Although Negele decisively won in Tippecanoe County, taking 1,780 votes out of 2,892 compared to Commons 1,112 votes, she only received 40% of the overall vote in the district.

She also won Jasper County receiving 174 votes out of the 287 total votes, and White County receiving 31 out of the 58 total votes.

However, compared to the rest of her constituent counties, Commons significantly won in Fountain, Newton, Warren and White County.

In total Negele received 3,310 of the total votes, excluding Montgomery County.

Commons received 4,972 of the total votes, excluding Montgomery County.

Fountain County

Republicans

Negele – 824

Commons – 1,977

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – 253

Jasper County

Republicans

Negele – 174

Commons – 113

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – 17

Newton County

Republicans

Negele – 217

Commons – 259

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – NA

Tippecanoe County

Republicans

Negele – 1,780

Commons – 1,112

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – 566

Warren County

Republicans

Negele – 278

Commons – 1,490

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – 110

White County

Republicans

Negele – 37

Commons – 21

Democrats

Moyer Jr. – 3

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Matt Commons appears to win GOP race for state's 13th House District