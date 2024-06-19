Incumbent Sen. Greg McCortney falls to political newcomer Jonathan Wingard

Ashley Wilson, Jonathan Wingard and the couple's son Brian. Wingard has won the primary.

Greg McCortney − the Ada Republican tapped to be the next president pro tempore of the Oklahoma Senate − fell to Jonathan Wingard, who won the Republican primary in the Senate District 13 race.

As only Republican candidates entered the contest, the winner of Tuesday's primary will be sworn in as the district's new representative in the fall.

Wingard, 42, spent 19 years with the Oklahoma National Guard, being deployed in both Afghanistan and Kuwait. He grew up on his grandparents' dairy farm. He supports small government and 2nd amendment rights. Wingard has pledged to support term limits in congress. He has also said that education and diversifying the economy are key for Oklahoma.

Senate District 13 wraps around Ada, Stratford, Pauls Valley, Maysville and Lindsay, and runs all the way down to Sulphur and Roff.

