Incumbent SD Republican lawmakers suffer losses over pipeline and property rights issues

Signs point the way to a polling place at the Sioux Falls downtown library during the primary election on June 4, 2024. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)

At least 14 Republican legislators in South Dakota lost their races against fellow Republicans on Tuesday in the 2024 primary election, with a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline among the top wedge issues to emerge.

Voters also ousted two of the state’s Native American lawmakers (a mother and son), and brought back a Republican who served as speaker of the House until two years ago.

Some of the victors leaned heavily on their opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture pipeline, a multibillion-dollar project that would collect CO2 from ethanol producers in South Dakota, Nebraska and other states and move it through an underground pipeline for sequestration in North Dakota.

The project has caused more than two years of legal and legislative wrangling over landowner rights and eminent domain, the legal maneuver through which a company can seize property for projects in the public interest.

Some of the losing incumbents endorsed Senate Bill 201’s “Landowner Bill of Rights,” a compromise bill adopted last winter that’s aimed at boosting landowner protections while maintaining a path for the pipeline project. Ethanol boosters have argued that carbon sequestration — and the tax incentives that would make it profitable — is critical to the corn-based fuel’s future in South Dakota. Project opponents are seeking to refer the new law to a public vote in November.

There were 44 Republican legislative primary races Tuesday and only one Democratic primary race. Winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election. One top finisher from each party advances in Senate primaries, and two top finishers from each party advance in House primaries (except for “split” House districts, where only one from each party advances). Residents of each district are ultimately served by two representatives and one senator.

Statewide voter turnout was 17%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, which ranks low compared to past primary elections.

Current legislators who lost

The current legislators who lost their races, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office:

Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, fell by 48 votes (which is within the possible recount margin) to a political newcomer from Bonesteel named Mykala Voita, who campaigned on the primacy of landowner rights.

Sen. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who’s served more than two decades between stints in the House and Senate, lost her latest bid for reelection to newcomer Lauren Nelson, 52% to 48%.

Rep. Byron Callies, R-Watertown, lost by 21 votes (pending a possible recount) to a Hayti doctor named Josephine Garcia, who spoke out against carbon pipelines and the Landowner Bill of Rights. Also winning a seat in the district was the top vote-getter, former Watertown City Attorney Matt Roby.

Rep. Tyler Tordsen, R-Sioux Falls, a Native American member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, lost his race by coming in third with 26% of the votes behind the second-place finisher, Sioux Falls businessman and prominent member of the Catholic community Tony Kayser (35%), and first-place finisher Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls (39%).

Tordsen’s mother and fellow Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate member, Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, also came in third place in her race with 28% of the vote, losing to Logan Manhart (38%) and Christopher Reder (34%) in northeastern South Dakota’s District 1.

Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, the House majority whip, earned 21% of the votes in his race and fell to former Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch of Glenham (37%) and incumbent Rep. Scott Moore (42%).

Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, came up short against Rep. Stephanie Sauder of Bryant as each representative vied for an open state Senate seat; the 51% to 49% result could be subjected to a recount.

Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, lost by 12 points to Dupree rancher Jana Hunt in his attempt to switch to the House.

Republican Rep. Becky Drury came in third in her race with 28% of the vote, behind challenger Heather Baxter (35%) and the top vote-getter, Rep. Mike Derby (37%), all of Rapid City.

Sen. Mike Walsh, R-Rapid City, was appointed to an empty seat last winter but won’t be headed back to Pierre after a 16-point loss to Greg Blanc, also of Rapid City (another candidate, Curtis Nupen, finished a distant third).

Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, lost to challenger Curt Voight 56% to 44%.

Rep. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, received 28% of the vote and lost to challengers Terri Jorgenson and Kathy Rice.

Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, lost by 18 points in his attempt to switch to the Senate against challenger John Carley.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, lost to challenger Amber Hulse by four points.

Election skeptic defeated

Not every attempt to oust incumbents who backed pipeline-friendly legislation was successful. Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, of Madison, defeated election skeptic Rick Weible in a landslide victory, 2,057 to 799.

Weible, a former mayor from Minnesota turned South Dakota resident, has become a prominent figure in the fight for hand-counting ballots. He has leveraged his background in computer consulting to scrutinize and challenge the security of machine voting systems.

Crabtree is unopposed in the November election.

All results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until the election is canvassed.

This article first appeared in the South Dakota Searchlight, a sister site of the Nebraska Examiner in the States Newsroom network.

