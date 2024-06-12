Incumbent Republican legislators see big wins over primary challengers across North Dakota

Sen. Jerry Klein, left, Rep. Jon O. Nelson, center, and Rep. Robin Weisz, District 14 incumbents, smile for a group photo after announcing their reelection campaigns at NDGOP Headquarters on Feb. 15, 2024. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

Incumbent Republicans serving in the North Dakota Legislature won decisive victories over many of their conservative challengers during Tuesday’s primary election.

The wins came despite the fact that many incumbents were not endorsed at their local Republican Party district conventions.

That was the case for District 14 in central North Dakota, where incumbents attended their district convention but did not seek the party’s endorsement.

Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, received 26% of the vote on Tuesday night, enough to secure his spot on the November ballot. Nelson said he felt like he had a target on his back during the campaign.

“It was nice that it turned out as well as it did, across the whole state by the way, not just in District 14,” Nelson said. “I’m just appreciative that people that came out to vote didn’t buy into some of the tactics that they used to distort and misrepresent our voting records.”

Other District 14 lawmakers, Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, and Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, also defeated challengers Tuesday.

Nelson said some challengers seemed more interested in telling voters how they should feel and what they should support instead of actually listening to the concerns of those voters.

“It was their way or the highway and in almost every case in North Dakota, they got the highway and I’m damn glad they did,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he believed old-school campaigning door-to-door was part of the reason why he and his colleagues performed so well on election night.

“We worked our tails off,” he said. “And we didn’t choose to go negative.”

One of Nelson’s challengers, Larry Danduran, said he and his fellow grassroots Republican challengers aren’t going away anytime soon.

“It was a learning experience for all three of us,” Danduran said. Danduran received 21% of the vote on primary night, about 365 votes short of Nelson’s total in a district that saw more than 7,600 ballots cast. Other challengers were Karisa Grothe and Jason Steidl.

He questioned the value of having the Republican endorsement.

“Even though we were endorsed, I don’t think it really means much in North Dakota as far as the NDGOP,” Danduran said. “We weren’t really getting any help from other sources.”

He also pointed out that while a majority of the funds raised by the challengers were from individuals, the incumbents raised a large portion of their donations from special interest groups and political action committees.

“We’re optimistic that the future looks bright for our grassroots movement in the state,” Danduran said. “We’ll continue to push for that, to organize, and be ready for the next opportunity.”

Bismarck’s District 30 also saw incumbent legislators advance to November despite being censured at their party endorsing convention for skipping the event. Sen. Diane Larson defeated Adam Rose during the District 30 Republican primary with 40% of the vote while Reps. Mike Nathe and Glen Bosch each received 31% of votes, defeating Justis Amundson and Dave Charles.

Other examples of incumbent wins Tuesday

Republican House incumbents in District 2, Rep. Bert Anderson, R-Crosby and Rep. Donald Longmuir, R-Stanley, both tallied 29% of the vote and defeated challengers Alexa Althoff and Charles Ringwall who received 26% and 16%, respectively.

In District 6, Rep. Paul John Thomas, R-Velva, defeated challenger Zach Lessig with 64% of the vote for the district’s Senate nomination for an open seat vacated by retiring lawmaker Sen. Shawn Vedaa. The district Republican House race saw incumbent Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City, and Dan Vollmer defeat challengers Pat Bachmeier and Kolette Kramer with 29% and 28% of the vote, respectively.

In District 42, Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, defeated challenger Dustin McNally with 56% of the vote for an open Senate seat vacated by Sen. Curt Kreun.

In the District 42 House race, incumbent lawmaker Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, and Republican challenger Doug Osowski received 29% and 42% of the vote, respectively, defeating a third challenger, Sadie Hanson, who received support on 28% of the ballots and lost to O’Brien by 11 votes.

To see a complete list of primary election results, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

