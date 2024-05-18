Incumbent District Attorney Jared Williams shares plans if re-elected

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- Georgia’s Statewide General Primary is next Tuesday. One of the big local races we’ve been following is for District Attorney of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Incumbent Jared Williams is facing a challenge from Columbia Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Amber Brantley

“Community safety is all of our responsibility, let’s work together, let’s work with our leaders and let’s make this a safer place for everybody,” District Attorney Jared Williams said.

It’s something District Attorney Jared Williams says he wants to continue doing if re-elected.

“It’s not enough to just work in the courtroom, because the people who are out here shooting at people, or violating victims, they’re not watching the news, they’re not reading the paper, and they’re not deterred by what happens in the courtroom. And so, we have to get to those young people before they become the monsters that have to be taken out…”

Williams tells me he and his team have worked to crack down on crime across Richmond and Burke Counties.

“I’m proud of some of the programs that we created.”

Those programs focus on rightfully punishing criminals, while also making sure first-time offenders can work towards an upward path.

“Checks over stripes program does just that. There’s a partnership with Goodwill industries, with Augusta Technical College, as well as a private business. And together, we take first-time offenders, and we give them an opportunity to get a job, to get their career and skills training and counseling to finish their education. Now that is not just a response to the one low-level offense that they committed, but it’s also giving them the tools to succeed so that the second, third, and fourth offense doesn’t happen,” Williams said.

Williams says as he runs as incumbent to continue serving as District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit, he plans on more proactive approaches.

“It’s not a matter of just waiting until it happens, and then responding to it. We have to be proactive, and I hope that in this next four years, the community will join me and that we can work on this together because a community problem requires a community solution.”

You can vote for your candidate of choice on Tuesday, May 21st at any of the voting precincts.

