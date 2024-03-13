‘Incredibly ridiculous;’ Bomb threat causes evacuation at Kettering grocery store

A bomb threat forced Kroger shoppers to drop everything and get out on Tuesday.

This afternoon, Kettering police officers surrounded the Kroger on E Stroop Road after receiving reports of a threat.

Kettering Police Sergeant Chris Sanford told News Center 7 that someone called Kroger and said there was a device somewhere in the store.

The department brought 5 different bomb-sniffing dogs to search the store, but they found nothing.

“I’m not surprised in this day and age. Lots of people do incredibly ridiculous things to gain attention,” Jane Bidwell said.

