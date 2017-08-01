Incredibly rare white snake found in Australia

A bright white snake with an “incredibly rare mutation” has been found in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The reptile was rescued by a resident in the area and handed into the Territory Wildlife Park where it is currently being cared for.

“It is a white slaty grey, which is native to Australia but this one has an incredibly rare mutation, as they are usually a dark brown colour,” the park said.

“The nocturnal snake will be placed in quarantine at the park to ensure it is free of any nasties that can harm our other animals and then be put on display for everyone to marvel at.”

Staff said the white snake’s black eyes indicate it is leucistic and not albino.

They added the snake will not be released back into the wild as it “would be unlikely to live long”.

“Animals of this colouring are usually 'sitting ducks',” they added.

“This one was also in a conflict zone with human pets - so safer with us, and we will make sure she has a good life free of threats.

“In an ideal world we would not need to rescue wildlife, but humans have created this situation and we have to try and manage it the best we can.”

