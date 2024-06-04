'An incredible loss for Vermont': Longtime Bennington Sen. Dick Sears dies at 81

Vermont lost another fabled state senator over the weekend.

Bennington Sen. Dick Sears Jr. − often described as one of the country's "most productive" lawmakers − died on Sunday, June 2, after 32 years in office. He was 81.

Sears "was one of the most effective leaders in the Senate and will be sorely missed," said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, in a statement about his colleague's death.

The long-serving moderate Democrat was also known as a fervent ally for troubled youth and proponent for judicial and corrections reform, partly due to Sears' own experiences in the foster care system.

"An orphan himself, Dick came to wield great power in the Vermont Senate, but always on the behalf of those society tends to forget and nearly always with marked success," said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden, in a statement. "He was a tireless advocate and a fearsome negotiator."

Sears, who worked with justice-involved youth in residential treatment programs for decades, spearheaded landmark legislation like Vermont's Raise the Age − which increases the age at which youth can be charged as an adult from 18 to 19 − and Justice Reinvestment − which intends to reduce crime recidivism.

"Bring to mind any major public safety, court reform or decriminalization initiative for the last thirty years, and chances are excellent that Dick Sears was the driving force behind it," Baruth said.

During Sears' final Senate term, he served as the chair on the Judiciary and Justice Oversight committees and as a member of the Appropriations and Joint Fiscal committees. He was also willing to work across the political aisle up until the very end, according to Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, with whom Sears helped pass a public safety measure during the 2023-24 session.

Even though Sears could occasionally be "stubborn or gruff," Scott and many other colleagues spoke fondly of the senator's sense of humor and kindness.

"Although in some ways we were unlikely friends and allies, I came to love him like a father and I will miss him like family," Baruth said. "And I know many others throughout the state will feel this tremendous loss."

Sears' death comes just over a week after fellow lawmaker Sen. Dick Mazza died from cancer at age 84. But unlike Sears, who died while still in office, Mazza resigned from his Senate seat in early April to attend to his ailing health.

'Champion of Bennington County': Who was Dick Sears Jr.?

Sears was born on April 22, 1942, in Framingham, Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1966, moving to Bennington in 1971. He was married to Beverly Sears until her death last November.

Ever since his arrival in Bennington, Sears was devoted to serving his newfound community. He worked in local residential programs for at-risk youth for over 35 years, even starting his own program in Bennington, "which provided opportunities and life skills to troubled but promising young people in need of guidance," said U.S Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, in a statement.

Sears also served as a Bennington Selectboard member from 1987 to 1993, with a four-year stint as chairman. Additionally, he was a member of the Elks Lodge #567.

"No one contributed more to Bennington than the extraordinary Dick Sears," Welch said. "He brought strength and gentleness and judgement to all he did."

Scott added that Sears "was a true champion for Bennington County," describing his death as "an incredible loss for Vermont and the Senate."

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Bennington VT Sen. Dick Sears Jr. dies, mourned by Phil Scott, others