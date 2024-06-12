Incredi-Roll roller rink in West Allis closes after three decades in business

Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center in West Allis announced Wednesday that it is shutting its doors for good.

Incredi-Roll shared a post on Facebook announcing that it was closed for business and is in the process of selling all of its items. The roller rink had been in business for 30 years.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reached out to owner Cory Hundley, who confirmed the business' closing. He cited a February shooting outside of the roller rink and inflation as the two main reasons for the closure.

"Since the shooting, we lost 40% of our business," said Hundley. "It just destroyed our business."

Hundley said the roller rink was sold two days ago.

Ashley Jones, 32, was charged on Feb. 28 in connection with the Feb. 24 shooting that injured two people. Jones has pleaded not guilty and her next scheduled court appearance is slated for June 13, according to online court records.

Hundley said he was deeply saddened by the shooting that injured his employee and a 13-year-old child and stated that he did not want to close the roller rink.

"I didn't want to retire at this age. This is not what was in the plan," he said. "I wanted to run this and possibly hand this down to my kids one day, and it just isn't going to happen."

Items for sale from the business can be found on the Grafe Auction website. Judd Grafe, the owner of Grafe Auction confirmed that Hundley reached out to them to have a public auction for the company. The auction company has been in business for around 70 years.

Grafe said the auction is public, and that people can register on the website and anyone can participate. There will be a public pre-view that is scheduled to take place June 24, the day before the auction event.

Grafe said the auction serves as a final farewell to the business.

"It's about the process and it lets the public come in and say a farewell or take photos of a business," said Grafe. "This was a business that meant a lot to people in the community and it's nice instead of disposing these items, they can be reused. People have the chance to take a piece of their history as a fun part to this process."

Hundley told the Journal Sentinel that there are currently no plans to open another business and that now he has to find another job. He said Milwaukee deserves to have more skating rinks.

He thanked all who patronized the rink over the last 30 years.

"I just want to thank Milwaukee and I want to thank my customers," Hundley said.

