Increasing showers and storms Friday evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! As we head into the long holiday weekend, some wet weather is heading our way. Increasing showers are expected along central Utah this morning and afternoon, with moisture surging northward this evening as a storm system approaches.

Bottom Line?! Active skies return to the Beehive State as we head into the weekend, clearing for Memorial Day.

A southerly flow will be in place today ahead of the approaching cold front late tonight, allowing temperatures to warm up from Thursday’s April-like weather to more seasonal highs this afternoon. Winds will also be blustery for the state with increasing shower potential along the Wasatch Front by this evening.

Active weather is expected to continue into the first half of the long weekend with showers and thunderstorms expected for Saturday statewide. As the low slides east through the state Saturday, moisture will clear out with it allowing for improving conditions late Saturday into Sunday. The active pattern will bring more temperature swings leading into Memorial Day.

Daytime highs will drop Saturday behind the cold front with 70s and low 80s for southern Utah and 50s and 60s up north. On Sunday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with slightly warmer temperatures. A slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm will remain for northern Utah, otherwise, calmer weather will settle in for Memorial Day.

A high-pressure ridge will slide over the Western States early next week which will bring ample sunshine to the state on Memorial Day, coupled with seasonal high temperatures. The long-range forecast shows the ridge likely remaining in place for next week. This will bring more sunshine and above-average warmth to the state. Daytime highs will warm into the mid-80s for the Wasatch Front by Tuesday while St. George will see temperatures back in the 90s.

