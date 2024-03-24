Increasing clouds tonight with thunderstorms back for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We ended the weekend with pleasant temperatures and sunny skies; however, clouds are building across the southeast tonight with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight will be more seasonal with lows in the upper 40s.

Starting the work week off with partly sunny skies along with breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph out of the south and southeast. Humidity levels will increase as well ahead of a cold front that will bring in more thunderstorms across the southeast.

Thunderstorms arrive late morning on Tuesday and into the afternoon hours. Given this time frame, a few thunderstorms could reach severe levels with instability levels increasing. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms primarily across south Alabama. Rainfall totals with this system will be around 1-2.”

Behind this system we don’t see much of a cool down, but conditions become much quieter while warming up. Heading into Easter Weekend, temperatures continue to warm up with highs approaching 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.