Increasing clouds with chance for rain today; Warmer temps return this weekend

Apr. 26—There will be increasing clouds today leading up to possible showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 72 degrees. The best chance for showers is in west central Ohio, but not everyoe will get rain.

There will be a chance of rain throughout the night, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around 10 p.m. and continuing into the early hours of Saturday morning. Lows will only fall to around 60 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be windy but warm, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph and high temperatures reaching up around 81 degrees. There will be a lingering chance of rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, but both are expected to trail off around noon.

Overnight clouds will decrease, breezy winds will continue, and lows will fall to around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and hot, with gusts as high as 28 mph and highs around 82 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with light winds and a low around 63 degrees.