There are low rain chances in Central Florida on Sunday, but increasing cloud coverage is expected, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

An isolated shower or storm is still possible in the area, Covey said.

The high today will be 91 degrees and the low will be 68 degrees. Rain coverage is 20%.