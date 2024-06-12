Increased shower and storm chances continue with 2-4 inches of heavy rainfall possible

Showers and the occasional lightning storm are forecasted Wednesday.

The forecast will last into the evening, according to NWS Melbourne.

Minor flooding is possible after periods of heavy rain, with rates approaching one to two inches per hour.

Gusty winds blowing as hard as 45 mph are also possible.

Rain chances are 70% to 80%, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s throughout Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

They will drop in the evening hours into the low-to-mid 70s.

Small craft should exercise caution off the Space and Treasure Coasts.