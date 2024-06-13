Increased risk for potential severe storms Thursday afternoon/evening…

The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a level 2 of 5 on the 5 scale outlook by the Storm Prediction Center.

Thunderstorms are anticipated along an expansive cold front from the Northeast into the Southeast and Lower Mississippi Valley as well over portions of the southern High Plains.

The greatest storm threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail (1.00” in diameter or greater).

TRACKING THE TIMING OF T-STORMS THURSDAY

Late afternoon/evening period the greatest chance for storms here













Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.