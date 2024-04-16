Increased risk of back-to-back wildfires Tuesday precede Wednesday thunderstorms

Ahead of spring thunderstorms on Wednesday, the Detroit/Pontiac National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. on Tuesday as low humidity and breezy winds in southeast Michigan could contribute to dangerous fires.

While the red flag warning mostly applies to Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Livingston counties, along with other parts of the Lower Peninsula, the National Weather Service in White Lake has warned southeastern Michigan residents to be careful with activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire, including camping, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles that have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Wednesday is expected to bring relief from these red flag conditions with showers starting early in the morning that are expected to transition into thunderstorms by Wednesday evening, with gusty winds up to 24 mph and rainfall between a half to three-quarters of an inch. It will remain warm with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-50s, the agency said.

Consumers Energy has announced their Storm Restoration Team is readying crews of electric line workers to respond to power outages, as well as trucks and other essential materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts.

