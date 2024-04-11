Increased police presence around Armature Works after shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said safety is number one following the shooting near Armature Works Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Lee Bercaw said there was an increased presence of officers throughout the day on Wednesday, which continued into Wednesday night.

“We’re not going to tolerate this, and we’re going to arrest those involved, and we’re going to send them to the State Attorney’s Office for full prosecution,” he said.

Those are words Bercaw has said before. He had that message after the Halloween weekend shooting in Ybor City, after Tuesday night’s shooting, and again on Wednesday.

8 On Your Side asked him in these past six months since the Ybor City shooting, what has changed and what is being done.

“There’s a plethora of things that are being done,” he said. “Just last week, I was opening up our ‘Shield Our Teens’ program. That’s where it’s an outreach with our youth to help them get ready for jobs, and interviews and provide clothing.”

The big question is how these teenagers are continuing to get ahold of these guns.

“A lot of guns are coming from cars,” Bercaw said. “Last year, we had over 200 guns that were stolen from cars that were left unlocked. So, if you think about that, that’s just in the city of Tampa.”

Despite what happened on N. Ola Avenue on Tuesday, people told News Channel 8 they feel safe.

“I feel 100% safe,” said Will Humphrey, who lives nearby. “I bike back and forth in front of Stone’s Throw every day from work. We went about our day, I didn’t even think about it to be honest with you, all is well over there.”

“It’s sad to see it this close to home, but a lot of communities are having issues like that, John Lacca said. “Thankfully, we have a great mayor and a great police team.”

What led to the gunfire and what guns were used are all a part of the ongoing investigation.

“I want to assure everyone that Tampa remains a safe city, thanks largely to our dedicated [TPD] officers & vigilant residents,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The swift identification and arrest of suspects in the recent Armature Works shooting within 24 hours showcases our law enforcement’s effectiveness and the power of community cooperation. This unity and our commitment to tackling challenges, like keeping guns away from youth, are crucial for our city’s safety and well-being. Together, we can keep Tampa safe.”

