Increased fire danger and mountain snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The next system is moving into Colorado on Saturday, increasing fire concerns for the eastern half of the state and causing travel problems and plenty of snow for the high country. Because of this, the Pinpoint Weather team has called a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Saturday.

The Front Range and eastern plains are under a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph at times. It starts this morning at 10 a.m., and outdoor burning or anything that can cause a spark is not a good idea on a day like Saturday

An even bigger concern is the next system that is expected to bring plenty of snow in the mountains starting Saturday evening. This will cause poor visibility with heavy, blowing snow through Sunday making travel extremely difficult.

Snow totals could exceed a foot in some areas.

Weather today: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Saturday is a sunny day in the metro area as high temperatures are forecasted to top out in the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees.

Combine that with gusts up to 40 or even 50 mph at times and it is no surprise the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning across the Eastern Plains and for the Front Range. The biggest concern for strong wind will be in southern Colorado south of Pueblo, where a high wind warning is in place.

Conditions will be comfortable and mild in the mountains before snow develops later on in the day. This will bring heavy, blowing snow and low visibility which is expected to create travel problems in the Colorado mountains.

Weather tonight: Chance rain and snow, still breezy

Saturday night brings a chance of rain and snow as overnight low temperatures sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Little to no accumulation is expected in the metro. It will be breezy at times and gusts up to 35 mph could occur. The rain and snow showers that are seen will taper off by the mid to late morning hours, leading to some sun and highs Sunday in the 50s.

Looking ahead: Drying out through Wednesday, rain and snow Thursday/Friday

Conditions will slowly but surely dry out as Denver heads into Monday and Tuesday. Highs remain in the 50s through Wednesday with plenty of sun.

However, the next system is set to move into the picture on Thursday and Friday. This system will bring rain and snow to wrap up the work week.

