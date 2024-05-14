Incline Friends awards El Paso County seniors

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Local nonprofit ‘Incline Friends‘ awarded three El Paso County high school seniors on Saturday, May 11.

For the second year in a row, local high school seniors were awarded a scholarship due to their involvement in preserving natural resources. In 2023, awardees were given $2,500 but this year the award was increased to $2,768 each to reflect the number of stairs on the incline.

According to Incline Friends Board President Renee Marinelli, the scholarship program aligns with the group’s mission to “encourage future generations to remain stewards of the Incline as well as other outdoor resources.”

The recipients of this year’s scholarship are Keaton Morrison from Widefield High School, Elizabeth Rose, and Jesse Sellars, both from Air Academy High School.

Incline Friends said Morrison is president of both Widefield High School’s Environmental and Science clubs. He intends to study civil and environmental engineering at a College in Colorado.

Rose has done volunteer research with the Denver Botanic Gardens and written a research paper to be published in the Colorado Native Plant Society’s journal. She intends to study ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton University.

Sellars has started a business to help connect high school volunteers to nonprofit organizations. He will attend the University of Nevada-Reno and pursue management positions, entrepreneurial roles, and executive status within outdoor recreational and environmental businesses.

