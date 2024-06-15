Incident shuts down all lanes of Interstate 40

Jun. 14—All lanes of Interstate 40 between San Mateo and Carlisle were closed to traffic Friday afternoon, according to reports.

Crisis intervention officers were still working to de-escalate a situation with an individual on the overpass at San Mateo and I-40, according to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. by Albuquerque Police Department.

Traffic remained shut down in both directions on I-40 between Carlisle and Louisiana. APD was also blocking southbound traffic on San Mateo at I-40, the release said.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect heavy delays, according the NM Roads.

The is story has been updated.