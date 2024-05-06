Boston police investigating after car crashes through gate at Fenway Park

Boston police are investigating after a car crashed through a gate at Fenway Park and struck a forklift on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers were spotted outside the ballpark’s Gate C on Lansdowne Street as a tow truck worked to remove a damaged blue Volkswagon sedan that appeared to be lodged inside the park, video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed.

The Boston Police Department confirmed that a woman was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the single-car crash.

A spokesperson for the Red Sox said the driver struck a forklift operator who was removing staging from a weekend event around 8:30 a.m.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested by Boston Police who were on site for the loadout,” the spokesperson said.

Multiple cruisers and officers were investigating at the scene.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

