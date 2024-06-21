Incessant heat makes people find ways to cool off

Jun. 21—Temperatures rising into the 90s meant Ashtabula County residents and visitors flocked to the beach or stayed inside in comfy air conditioning.

The intense heat is likely to continue today, and through the weekend, if National Weather Service reports are correct.

The city of Geneva is providing a cooling site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist those who are at risk in the hot weather.

"When the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory warning, we will make our council chambers available," said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.

Jackson Ruane, of Ashtabula, had a different answer to the heat question at Walnut Beach.

"Go to the beach, what else can you do?, unless you stay cooped up in the house with air conditioning," he said.

The city of Ashtabula attempts to start shifts earlier on extremely hot days.

"Other than that, there is no real change in our procedures, except for keeping an eye on those working outside and staying hydrated," said Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere.

He said the public works and and parks workers have been very busy preparing for festivals the last two weeks.

Timonere said 211 is a great resource for those in need of cooling centers or to discuss other heat-related issues residents may have.

Sheldon Calvary Camp staff are working through the hot weather to prepare for campers to arrive from western Pennsylvania on Sunday. SCC Executive Director Tim Green said the camp's leadership team of 20 people arrived last week and the rest of the staff of 40 arrived this week.

Green said there is only one building with climate control options, but the staff has been resilient.

"It was not easy," he said.

Leanne Mather, of Erie, said her family came to Conneaut Township Park to enjoy the cooler weather by the Lake Erie waters. She said the flowers were especially beautiful on Thursday.

Herb Kelly, of Conneaut, and others were taking advantage of shade at the upper pavilion at Conneaut Township Park. When asked how he was staying cool he answered, "i'm not."

"Some of us are wearing white," said Stan Williams, 77 while playing bocce at Conneaut Township Park.

"We play every Thursday no matter what the weather is," he said.