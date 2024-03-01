Incarcerated person dies at Wake County Public Safety Center

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an incarcerated person Thursday night at the jail inside the Public Safety Center on South Salisbury Street.

Detention officers found the inmate unresponsive in their cell just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Detention officers and medical staff rendered aid and called for Emergency Medical Services, the Sheriff’s Office said in a new release, but the inmate was soon pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name, age or gender of the person who died or other details, such as how long they had been in the downtown Raleigh jail.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.