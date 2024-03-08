Inaugural Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship provides pathway for female leaders

The Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship has been created as a pathway for female leadership in the business and nonprofit world. The inaugural recipient will receive mentorship from Selby's CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and a $15,000 scholarship towards her degree.

SARASOTA — A new scholarship opportunity established under the Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Foundation is shaping the next generation of female leaders and has been announced in partnership with Marie Selby Gardens.

Selby's President and CEO, Jennifer O. Rominiecki, has been named the award recipient's inaugural scholarship mentor.

The inaugural Virginia B. Toulmin Leadership Scholarship is a groundbreaking opportunity for a local female student who aspires to work in the nonprofit or business sectors. Rominiecki is the first mentor for the inaugural scholarship program.

The foundation will award one recipient a $15,000 scholarship to further their education and empower their journey toward leadership roles. Candidates for the inaugural scholarship opportunity must be high-achieving, incoming juniors or seniors pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Sarasota, Manatee, or Charlotte counties, female, and hold a minimum GPA of 3.5 to qualify for the scholarship. The deadline for applicants is March 24. Three finalists will be selected in April and the scholarship will be awarded May 1.

Spearheaded by the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the initiative aims to foster and support the next generation of female leaders in the region while relieving or removing financial barriers to achieving educational goals. In addition to the monetary award, the recipient will benefit from personalized mentorship sessions with Romienicki.

"I feel tremendously honored and at the same time, I am thrilled that the opportunity has presented itself for me to be able to sort of give back to other budding female leaders," Rominenicki said. "I really didn’t have any female mentors in my career along the road. The majority of my bosses were men, so for the majority of my career, I reported to male leaders, when the foundation came forward with this idea I thought it was really a good chance to pay it forward."

The 2024-25 scholarship recipient will have a chance to be appointed to Selby Gardens’ Advisory Committee to observe Rominiecki in action, participate with the local community, and scientific and business leaders, and receive a one-year membership to Selby Gardens.

For more information about eligibility criteria and the application process, visit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens website at selby.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Leadership scholarship includes mentorship under Selby CEO