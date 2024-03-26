Inaugural Tech Hers Jr. event held in Davis County
Inaugural Tech Hers Jr. event held in Davis County
Inaugural Tech Hers Jr. event held in Davis County
Here are the deals that Yahoo's shopping editors are adding to their carts during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
In addition to the claims Jones has leveled against Combs, the producer claims Gooding Jr. groped and fondled him on Combs's yacht.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
The stories you need to start your day: The Oscars’ biggest moments, Russell Wilson’s new team and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
Scientists have created a blazing-fast scientific camera that shoots images at an encoding rate of 156.3 terahertz (THz) to individual pixels — equivalent to 156.3 trillion frames per second.
Apple has scheduled the WWDC keynote for June 10, which should provide updates on various software updates. The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference goes until June 14.
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
The gas-powered Mercedes G 550 and AMG G 63 get the latest infotainment tech, new and revised engines, and new features.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
Why "parents shouldn't feel pressured to always be their child's playmate."
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
If the Giants do select a QB, how soon will they expect him to compete? And what will that mean for Daniel Jones?
After a long dearth for technology offerings, seeing two large, multibillion-dollar offerings in the same week was part of a much-needed win for private-market tech companies, and sigh of relief for the same. More from TechCrunch here, but the gist is that after much back-and-forth, it merged with its chosen SPAC and started to trade.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance that the fundamental story about falling inflation has not changed despite hotter-than-expected readings in January and February.
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch the finale of 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Before we jump into the startup and tech fray, I wanted to touch on some activity over on the hill — Capitol Hill, that is.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.