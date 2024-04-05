Inaugural state Job and Family Services award present to Wayne County director

Leadership is one of the most critical components of success in every field, and public service is no exception. It takes a unique combination of vision, dedication and expertise to lead an organization to success.

Recognizing these qualities, the Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association presented Wayne County Job and Family Services (JFS) Director Richard Owens with the inaugural John Fisher Service Award for exceptional leadership ability.

“This award recognizes four key attributes: attitude and character, professional competence and experience, communication skills, and interpersonal skills,” said Ohio Job and Family Services Executive Director Laura Abu-Absi. “Rich has been exemplary in all four of these areas. In addition to providing sound leadership for Wayne County, Rich finds the time to provide guidance, advice, and support to JFS leaders across Ohio. The entire state has benefited from Rich’s leadership.”

Leading with compassion, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Owens garnered recognition for his initiatives and innovative approaches to addressing critical social issues. His visionary leadership and strategic decision-making steered the department toward greater efficiency and effectiveness. With a distinguished background in public administration, he has dedicated his career to serving and advocating for vulnerable populations in Wayne County.

Throughout his career, Owens has deeply understood society’s complex issues. His strategic vision and collaborative approach have enabled him to develop effective solutions and initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.

Fostering compassion and incusion

Owens’ initiative to streamline services that impact at-risk youth at school and home was one area that impacted school-age children.

“By addressing barriers to success in school, students are prepared for success as adults,” Owens said. “This will have a multi-generational impact.”

One of the critical areas where the director’s leadership shines is fostering a culture of compassion and inclusion within the community.

By prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable members of society, he has ensured that no one is left behind. His initiatives have spanned from early childcare solutions to workforce development, demonstrating his comprehensive approach to addressing the community’s needs.

Owens ensures no one is left behind. From early childcare solutions to workforce development, Owens and his team tailor programs that fit the community’s unique needs, track outcomes, measure impact, and continuously improve service delivery.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County JFS Director Richard Owens recognized by state agency