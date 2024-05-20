Improving Kellogg: Wichita gets $2.1M for interchange design

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is getting $2.1 million from the federal government to begin looking at ways to improve the Kellogg interchange near Eisenhower National Airport.

Senator Jerry Moran announced the grant on Monday.

“This is a grant that has been appropriated to support the City of Wichita’s efforts for preliminary design and ultimate construction of a new interchange on Kellogg as it takes you to the airport,” he said. “I’m here to announce that we were successful in the appropriations process for a $2.1M grant to accomplish that goal.”

The Wichita City Council authorized the grant application early in 2023:

$2.4 million comes from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program

$600,000 is a required local match

The Wichita Department of Public Works and Utilities said the obsolete design of the interchange and increased traffic are leading to “operational inefficiency and safety issues.” The interchange is used by travelers, the Postal Service, FedEx, UPS, several aviation businesses and manufacturers, and hotel, restaurant, and store customers.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu thanked Moran for his efforts. She pointed out that Kellogg brings a lot of traffic into Wichita as travelers use U.S. Highway 400 and U.S. Highway 54. Plus, she said the airport is a catalyst for economic development for all of Wichita.

“It is an appropriate time and opportunity to study how a variety of improvements to the interchange at Kellogg and the airport parkway can continue that momentum,” she said.

The grant will be used to study and redesign the interchange for better traffic flow and safety. According to a project scope map from the City, it will go beyond the interchange to include adjacent surface streets.

Project Scope Map for the Kellogg and airport interchange (Courtesy City of Wichita)

The study will also look at drainage area enhancements, transit facilities, electric vehicle charging stations, multimodal opportunities, and recommendations for more development in the area.

Moran said the grant money will become available this fall. The mayor said it will go toward the first phase of the design process. She does not have a timeframe for when any road construction would start or finish.

