Improving controversial water access on Quincy Street proves complex

PARK TWP. — A thin strip of beach access off Quincy Street is again a point of discussion in Park Township.

The 12-foot wide, 600-foot long parcel runs north of Camp Geneva's property, and has a small trail currently used by locals as public access to Lake Michigan.

But that hasn't been going so well for Camp Geneva, whose executive director Kevin VanderKlok told officials last year there's been evidence of alcohol use, limited parking and possible erosion problems.

The community rallied around the access point, signing a petition and advocating to the Park Township Board of Trustees. In October, Township Manager Howard Fink highlighted how positive the process had become, working alongside Camp Geneva leadership and locals.

A thin strip of beach access off Quincy Street is again a point of discussion in Park Township.

The township brought a contractor to the access site to discuss improvements, followed by quotes of $8,500 to bring sand to the trail, $3,575 for tree removal and an estimated $9,000 to install posts along the northern property line. Officials and all parties involved agreed making improvements was the best path forward.

But last Thursday, May 30, during a workshop meeting, Township Supervisor Jim Gerard admitted plans to renovate the property are more involved than expected.

In conversations with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, officials learned many of the planned improvements — adding signage, cutting down a tree at the base of the dune, installing posts and rope along the property line and creating stairs — do not require a permit. Adding sand, however, would.

Adding infrastructure to the property would also create more liability for the township, according to insurance representatives.

“The more improvements the township makes, the greater the liability,” Fink said. “When we move to putting in stairs, those stairs are going to have to be ADA accessible."

Fink said the question then becomes whether the entire path must be ADA accessible, which would force the township to cut into the dune — adding even more to the project cost, which Fink puts between $35,000 and $50,000 on the low end.

Dune stabilization is more intricate and involved than just adding sand, Fink said. EGLE would most likely require the township to vegetate the dune with grass or something else.

Lucas Timmer, civil engineer for Prein and Newhof, said the dune in question is considered a critical dune and a high risk erosion area.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The board now has to decide the extent of the project.

“I think we need to find some more things out,” Gerard said. “I think to put in sand and to put in plantings and all of that is way too expensive for the township. The township has other things we would like to spend money on."

The board meets again June 13.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Improving controversial water access on Quincy Street proves complex