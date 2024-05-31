'Improving Community Safety is a top priority': Burlington mayor forms advisory board

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak has taken the first steps to addressing Burlington's public safety concerns with the formation of a group of community safety advisors.

The group of community leaders met for the first time May 21 to set the project in motion. The team will play an advisory role to the mayor and city staff on approaches to safety and provide expertise and recommendations for immediate and long-term solutions. Mulvaney-Stanak will retain final decision making on any ideas that come up within the group.

In a statement announcing the team members, Mulvaney-Stanak said the goal of the group is to ensure that the city's approach to community safety reflects the needs, values and priorities of the residents.

"Improving Community Safety is a top priority for my administration. We will work to break down silos to create a comprehensive system built on collaboration to efficiently and effectively serve Burlington residents," Mulvaney-Stanak said in the statement issued on May 28.

Who are the community safety advisors?

The team of community safety advisors include:

Al Gobeille – Gobeille brings experience as a longtime Burlington business owner and the former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Gobeille is representing the Burlington Business Association.

Ali Dieng – Dieng is a community builder and a former Burlington city councilor.

Brent Demers – Demers works at City Market Downtown and is member of the co-op's safety team.

Drukhshan Farhad – Farhad is a program officer with the Vermont Afghan Alliance.

Rev. Elissa Johnk – Johnk is a Burlington faith leader currently serving as senior minister at the United Congregational Church.

Maj. Ingrid Jonas (ret.) – Jonas was the first commander of the Office of Fair and Impartial Policing and Community Affairs for the Vermont State Police. Jonas was the first woman to reach the rank of commander within the VSP.

Jeff McKee – McKee is the CEO of Community Health Centers of Burlington.

Jess Kirby – Kirby brings years of professional experience in harm reduction, currently working as the client services director at Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform.

Jill Martin Diaz – Martin Diaz is a practicing attorney and the executive director of the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project.

Kathrynn Titus – Titus is the operations director for Cathedral Square.

Kathy Fox – Fox has years of experience as an educator and researcher focused on criminal justice reform. Fox recently retired from the University of Vermont where she co-created the Justice Research Initiative.

Melo Grant – Grant represents Burlington’s Downtown and Old North End on the City Council. Grant formerly served as Burlington police commissioner and as a member of the special committee to review policing policies.

Michael Monte – Monte is the CEO of Champlain Housing Trust, and a former director of Burlington Community and Economic Development Office.

Mikey Van Gulden – Van Gulden is the owner of Chocolate Thunder Security.

Nathan Virag – Virag is an immigration attorney at the Association for Africans Living in Vermont (AALV).

Paul Decelles – Decelles is a former Burlington city councilor and currently works with the Howard Center Street Outreach Team.

Peter Hiskes – Hiskes is the senior director of retail sales at Outdoor Gear Exchange.

Selene Colburn – Colburn is a former Vermont state representative, and currently serves as the co-director of the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence.

Shabnam Nolan – Nolan is the executive director of the King Street Youth Center.

Steve Murray – Murray is the executive director of Burlington Housing Authority.

Dr. Tess Morrison – Dr. Morrison is a resident at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a member of CIR/SEIU, a national labor union representing Interns and Residents.

Tim Doherty – Doherty represents Burlington’s East District and brings experience as a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.

Victor Prussack – Prussack is the engagement director for the Burlington School District.

The group includes two high school students who weren't named.

