Improvements planned for busy Bergen County intersection ahead of 2026 World Cup games

EAST RUTHERFORD — Improvements at one of the busiest intersections in town aim to fix the flow of traffic and improve pedestrian safety ahead of the influx of traffic expected as MetLife Stadium hosts 2026 World Cup games.

A shared service agreement between Bergen County and East Rutherford was approved to move forward with the design and installation of a traffic light at the corner of county road Hackensack Street and Union Avenue in East Rutherford.

Once installed, the new light will improve pedestrian safety and the flow of traffic along Hackensack Street, officials said.

The intersection sits one block from Route 17 and is adjacent to Riggins Field, Becton Regional High School's track and field complex.

“My administration takes great pride in our commitment to shared services and this new agreement will greatly enhance safety for pedestrians and drivers alike," County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "By continually making infrastructure upgrades across the county, we are building safer and more accessible communities for all.”

The intersection improvements have been in the works for some time, with the East Rutherford mayor, council and residents advocating for it on the county level. "Any upgrades in that area will help alleviate the expected increase in volume coming in 2026 for the World Cup," Bergen County spokesperson Derek Sands said.

FIFA announced earlier this year that eight matches of the 2026 men's tournament, including the final, will take place in East Rutherford. The hosting duties are part of a partnership with New York City, and official documents connected to the region's bid for the final say that the host city is "New York/New Jersey."

“Our commitment to safety and efficiency shines through this shared service agreement," county Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Mary Amoroso said. "By prioritizing pedestrian safety and efficient traffic flow, we can ensure a smoother experience for all residents and visitors in our community.”

The scope of the intersection improvement project includes the installation of a semi-actuated traffic light equipped with vehicle detection technology, the widening of Hackensack Street to accommodate a designated right turn lane from Union Avenue, and the relocation of the Winters Place bus stop to just north of Union Avenue with a designated cut-out to help alleviate traffic backup.

“This project is particularly critical because it will enhance one of the busiest intersections in town and increase pedestrian safety for everyone visiting our youth sports complex, Riggins Field," East Rutherford Mayor Jeffrey Lahullier said, while also thanking the county and all the residents who advocated for the safety improvements.

Bergen County’s Planning and Engineering Department is reviewing construction drawings prepared by the East Rutherford borough engineer.

Construction is expected to begin in late fall or early spring of 2025.

The county commissioners also voted to add a third stop sign at the intersection of Erie Avenue and Meadow Road and Hackensack Street. The stop sign will be on the end of Erie right before the street turns into Meadow.

"Both projects will improve the flow of traffic from East Rutherford and Rutherford and help alleviate backup on Hackensack Street," Sands said.

