Improvements to come to this section of Hwy 63 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Improvements are coming to Highway 63 in Visalia rather the California Department of Transportation announced upcoming construction on the Highway 63 Visalia Mall pavement preservation project on Wednesday.

According to Caltrans, the project limits are on Highway 63 on Mooney Boulevard from 0.2 miles south of Caldwell Avenue to Mineral King. The project will provide new pavement, striping, a dedicated bike lane, and will upgrade curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act standards.

The project is expected to begin the week of Monday, May 20, and is expected to be completed in January 2025, but Caltrans says a confirmed start date will be provided closer to the official start of the project.

According to Caltrans construction operations will take place as follows:

Northbound and Southbound Highway 63 will be reduced to a single lane between 0.2 miles south of Caldwell Avenue to Mineral King Avenue.

The project will continue with overnight construction on a Monday through Friday schedule, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

There will be no closures on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Lane reduction sections will be no longer than a mile in length.

Highway 63 will remain open and accessible to residents and businesses throughout the project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be aware of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas, as well as to slow down while driving through work zones.

