Improvements for Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill hit by flooding

People living at Billing Aquadrome had to be rescued by rubber boats during the floods [PA Media]

The new owner of two holiday parks regularly hit by flooding has said improvements would be made.

Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill, near Northampton, were sold to Meadow Bay Villages last month.

The sites were hit by flooding in both January and February, and Billing Aquadrome was evacuated on both occasions.

The chief executive of Meadow Bay said he would agree "priorities" for investment with the Environment Agency.

Royale Life Group, which owned the caravan parks at Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill, went into administration in July 2023.

Both sites continued to operate and had hundreds of occupants when the floods hit in January and February.

They have now been bought by Meadow Bay Villages, which described itself as "a newly-formed holiday and residential parks group led by highly experienced operators".

One of the priorities for its chief executive, Geoffrey Smith, would be reducing the risk from flooding.

Billing Aquadrome was evacuated during floods in January and February [West Northamptonshire Council]

Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, he said: "The first [question] is 'have we maintained the infrastructure to move water around?'

"So, if it pools in one area but you have lots of dry areas, you probably want to distribute the water around."

He said that he would be working with the Environment Agency to make the sites more flood-proof and added: "We will have a thriving business, a tremendous asset for Northampton, and it's going to need some investment.

"It's understanding what their priorities are and trying to agree mutual priorities that we're willing to invest in."

Many residents complained about a lack of communication during this year's floods, and Mr Smith believes his company will improve the way customers are treated.

He said: "If [your staff] care about what they're part of, and the customers know that they're valued, it will present itself in how you respond to things like this, how you act, how you communicate.

"They've had a difficult time in recent times, I would like to think, in the coming months, that the residents and future customers will see some improvements there."

