Improvement projects present Grand Forks County with a historic challenge

Apr. 3—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks County's slate of current and pending capital improvements projects poses a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for county staff and commissioners.

Three construction projects on four facilities are ongoing or expected to come online sometime this year, and

the expected expulsion of the Grand Forks County Sheriff

from the Grand Forks Police Department's Fifth Street headquarters as early as 2026 means staff are gearing up for yet another construction or renovation project.

County Administrator Tom Ford was expected to present the first of several potential options for the sheriff's new space, a renovation of the old county jail, at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

Whether the county repurposes the old county jail or finds another space, the project is expected to cost millions of dollars, on top of the tens of millions the county is already paying for new construction, upgrades and repairs to its existing facilities.

Here's a recap of the last five years of the county's capital projects, including how they're being funded, why they're all happening now, and maybe how the county can move forward.

Grand Forks County is working on or about to start work on three capital improvements projects.

Contractors broke ground on a $33 million expansion of the Grand Forks County Correctional Center and construction of a new Regional Youth Assessment Center last summer.

That project

is set for completion in fall 2025;

the juvenile facility and correctional center are counted as one project by the county, though they are required to be separate and distinct facilities under state law.

Repairs to the Grand Forks County Courthouse dome

are set to start at the end of April and run through October 2025; commissioners approved a $4.4 million guaranteed maximum price on March 19.

And

repairs to the county's 25-year-old parking ramp

are expected to commence later this spring, which commissioners have been told will likely take until 2025 to complete. Bids for that project are expected to come back to the County Commission for approval in the next couple of months.

Plans for each of these projects have been on the books in one form or another for years.

A 2019 report compiled by county projects manager Gracie Lian — at the time a summer intern from UND — noted the county expected to face "multiple complex and costly capital improvements needs in the very near future."

That report highlighted in particular the expansion of the correctional center, construction of a new juvenile detention center, and construction of a multi-purpose facility connected to the county courthouse that would house the sheriff's office, state's attorney's office, and possibly the juvenile facilities as well.

"These improvements will be costly and time consuming, but they are all necessary if the county is to keep providing public services at the level the community requires," Lian wrote.

The county has

known since 2018 the correctional center was overcrowded and in need of facilities

like mental health housing, a medical infirmary and more space for female prisoners.

The infrastructure of the old county jail, home to the county's juvenile facilities, was "outdated or aged, and beginning to see the end of their lifespan," Lian's report noted.

Ford said the county also was aware at that time of the city's long-term plan to expand its police department into the second floor of its Fifth Street headquarters, where the sheriff's office is currently housed.

Lian's report also noted smaller capital improvements suggested by staff, including replacing a rubber bladder covering the roof of the courthouse, as well as the need to eventually conduct routine 20-year maintenance on the county parking ramp.

This is where things get messy.

Lian's report recommended the correctional center expansion should happen in the next three years, while moving the sheriff's department was pegged for the next five years. The county parking ramp and juvenile detention center projects were on a 10-year timetable.

Lian presented her findings to the County Commission in summer 2019. Six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

COVID made getting contractors challenging and pricing prohibitive, said Building and Grounds Manager Bill Gerszewski, and pushed back planning for the county's big-ticket item, the correctional center expansion, by years.

"During COVID, could it have been done?" Gerszewski said. "Possibly, if it had been engineered and designed and approved already. But it wasn't on the schedule yet."

Several smaller capital improvements projects, some approved pre-pandemic, did take place in 2020 and 2021. The courthouse was reroofed in summer 2020, while several hundred thousand dollars' worth of critical repairs were conducted on the parking ramp around the same time.

The county also

spent $50,000 in February 2021 to renovate parts of the old county jail

for attendant care services for children and teens who committed non-felony offenses after Lutheran Social Services shuttered. (Attendant care, juvenile detention and youth shelter care facilities were ultimately consolidated within the county as the Regional Youth Assessment Center in 2023.)

The county's facilities, however, were degrading faster than expected.

Reroofing the courthouse was supposed to keep out water, but leaks sprung up all over the building during heavy rain in June 2021.

Gerszewski and another county employee crawled through the building's attic until they identified the source of the leak: the building's then-118-year-old dome.

The timeline on the county parking ramp was pushed up when chunks of concrete started falling out of the ramp's ceiling in 2022. One chunk actually landed in Ford's parking space.

"The repairs were done, but everything that wasn't done just kept multiplying," Gerszewski said.

As for the old county jail, Gersewski said that its air conditioning and HVAC systems have today degraded to the point the facility relies on temporary cooling in the summer.

And, of course, there's the Grand Forks Police Department's forthcoming expansion putting pressure on the sheriff's office move, though City Administrator Todd Feland has said that project is on its original timetable.

"Everything that's out there, it kind of comes back at the same time," Gerszewski said. "Deferred maintenance can only be deferred for so long."

The largest-ticket capital improvement project, the correctional center expansion and new juvenile detention facility, is being financed through a combination of 20-year bonds and loans from the Bank of North Dakota, as is the courthouse dome.

Commissioners have allocated $3 million, mostly in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funding, toward the most critical repairs to the parking ramp, though AE2S Engineering pegged the complete cost of repairs at $3.6 million in its latest estimate.

"What we can afford is going to drive that project," Ford said. "Anything above and beyond we're just going to have to spread out and budget for annually."

Inflationary pressures have made construction considerably more expensive than when these projects were in preplanning.

Ford said in 2019 or 2020 the county had pegged the cost of all capital improvements — including small-ticket items like replacing aging boilers in the correctional center — at around $40 million.

It's not immediately clear how the county will pay for a new or renovated space for the sheriff's office, which has been acknowledged as far back as 2019 as a "multi-million dollar project."

As the Herald reported last week,

most of the county's capital construction funding is locked up in bond and loan payments

toward the correctional center and courthouse dome for the next decade.

Absent considerable budget cuts elsewhere or a significant rise in the value of property taxes, the county has about $3 million to spend on a sheriff's office.

Commissioners could also ask voters to raise the amount in property taxes it can levy or to implement a half-cent sales tax in a referendum,

like the one that failed

in 2022.

Ford has said he's confident the sales tax would have brought in enough funding to address all of the county's capital improvement projects, but he also said he doesn't see much enthusiasm from commissioners for another referendum.

"I don't think there's much of an appetite right now for the commission to go back to the people," he said. "They haven't discussed it, I can tell you that."

Feland has said the city may begin charging the county rent for the sheriff's office space sometime in 2026 if the county cannot come up with a long-term plan to move out; the city is aiming to begin renovating that space in 2026.

Ford and Feland have both said, however, they expect their counterpart to operate in good faith.

"We're reasonable folks and we're going to partner with the county," Feland said. "We just don't want an indefinite timeline, and I think the county has responded that's a fair and reasonable request."