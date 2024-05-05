Improperly discarded cigarette sets Daytona Beach home on fire.

An improperly discarded cigarette was responsible for a house fire in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Daytona Beach firefighters executed a quick attack on the fire and extinguished it, containing it to the area where it started, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

"The cause was determined to be from an improperly discarded cigarette," a fire department Facebook post said.

Daytona Beach fire officials said smoking caused 7,800 fires in 2021. Smoking-related house fires killed 275 people and injured 750 others. Losses were $361,500,000, officials said.

Cigarette users should ensure cigarettes are completely out when getting rid of them, stay alert, never smoke in bed, and dispose of cigarettes in ashtrays or sand buckets, fire officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida home damaged by cigarette fire