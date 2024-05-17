Imprisoned Jerome man pleads guilty in second drug case

HILLSDALE — A Jerome man already serving two to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court Monday for a plea hearing in a second, unresolved drug case.

Jack Wayne-Wesley Bond, 35, is serving his sentence at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater.

He was arrested May 15, 2023, during a routine traffic stop where officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Bond pleaded guilty as charged and was sentenced to prison Nov. 13, 2023.

However, before his case was adjudicated and while he was free on bond, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home in Pittsford Township on Aug. 16, 2023, and discovered more methamphetamine and Oxycontin pills as well as evidence Bond intended to sell the drugs.

Bond pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell a controlled substance as a habitual offender May 13 with the understanding the more serious offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine would be dismissed.

Bond will next appear for sentencing June 24 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

