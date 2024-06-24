'Impressive number of blue whales,' including mother and calf pairs, spotted off Ventura

As many as 30 blue whales, including multiple pairs of mothers and calves, showed up off the Channel Islands recently and seem to be sticking around, officials said.

The whales regularly feed off the California coast between May and December before heading south, said Sean Hastings, the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary's resource protection coordinator. But by last week, more than two dozen were spotted around the remote islands off Ventura, a hotspot for the tiny plankton they eat, he said.

“This is an impressive number of blue whales in the channel that we haven't seen for nearly a decade,” Hastings said.

Blue whales — the largest animal in the world — can grow to be 100 feet long and weigh up to 160 tons. They have been listed as endangered since the 1970s. This week, researchers headed out to tag some of the blue whales off the coast to learn more about their migration. They attach a device to the whale's back with a sort of suction cup.

How long the whales stick around likely depends on the food. While they are here, Hastings urged people to go and see them but to do so safely.

Along with blue whales, fin, humpback and other species also have been spotted in the area recently. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other agencies asked anyone on the water to use caution, urging people to slow down and watch the whales from a safe distance.

Where are the blue whales feeding?

The Channel Islands sanctuary covers roughly 1,470 square miles around Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel and Santa Barbara islands, the five that are part of the Channel Islands National Park. Last week, the blue whales were feeding off the east side of Santa Cruz Island and later moved off Santa Rosa, Hastings said.

The whales follow the food, eating swarms of plankton called krill, he said. From a boat last week, he watched as the large whales surfaced and took a few breaths before arching their backs and diving deep into the ocean.

"It was simply amazing and awe inspiring," he said.

How can boaters, others help blue whales seen off Ventura coast?

Whether in a boat or on a paddle board, agencies urged people to stay at least 100 yards from the whales. People can report whale sightings using a free Whale Alert app at whalealert.org.

Reducing speeds and keeping an eye out for marine life helps reduce the risk of a collision, authorities said. The calves are especially susceptible to vessel strikes. Federal agencies recommend large vessels reduce speeds to 10 knots when moving through the Santa Barbara Channel from May to December. Sanctuary officials also ask boats of any size to do the same.

To report a dead, injured or stranded marine mammal, contact the West Coast Region Stranding Hotline at 866-767-6114. More information and safety tips are available at sanctuaries.noaa.gov/wildlife-viewing/.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Large pod of blue whales seen off Southern California