'Impressive' Hailstones Splash Into Pool in Denver Neighborhood

Large hailstones were reported across Denver and the surrounding area as a storm moved through on Thursday evening, May 30.

Video captured by Joseph Rouse on Thursday evening shows the hail hitting a pool at an apartment complex in Denver.

Hail at least an inch in diameter was reported across the Denver area, with Commerce City recording hailstones as large as 2.75 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service. The hail damaged cars, trees, and homes, the Denver Post reported.

More severe weather would be possible on Friday, weather officials said, warning of hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of a tornado. Credit: Joseph Rouse via Storyful