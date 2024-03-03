The impossible Budget dilemma facing Jeremy Hunt

The Chancellor faces a near-impossible task this week in trying to reconcile the demands of fiscal prudence with the need to impress the voters.

I suspect that not for the first time, there will be a divergence between what the Chancellor says in his speech and what the analysts will uncover when they trawl through the fiscal numbers.

As has been the case for many years, the key cards are held by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Liz Truss’s brief premiership revealed the consequences of sidelining the OBR and ignoring or overruling its prognostications would surely be just as consequential.

This government will not do anything remotely that rash.

Estimates of how much scope the OBR will allow him to reduce taxes have been on a rollercoaster.

In December, it seemed as though he might have fiscal headroom of £2bn, but more recent estimates have been in the ballpark of £15bn.

Over recent days, there have been suggestions that he might have even less, although I suspect this may be a case of the Treasury trying to manage expectations.

A sum of £15bn is not negligible but it wouldn’t allow him to do much to reduce the key tax rates.

For instance, a 1pc point cut in the 20pc basic rate of income tax would cost £7bn per annum, while a 1pc point cut in the rate of National Insurance contributions for employees would cost £5bn, and a freezing of fuel duty would cost £6bn. So he could probably manage to do two of these measures but not all three.

There is also surely a strong case for ironing out anomalies in the tax system, including its interaction with the benefit system, which results in people at key pinch points paying marginal tax rates of over 60pc and, in some cases, over 90pc. But I expect that sorting these out will be deemed too expensive for now.

And then we come to inheritance tax, on which the rumour mill has recently fallen silent.

The Chancellor is highly unlikely to abolish this tax in one go but he could conceivably raise the threshold for paying it or reduce the rate. This would have the added attraction of making things particularly difficult for Labour. It would be under pressure to say whether it would reverse these changes.

There is a way to generate more scope for tax cuts if the Chancellor announces a tighter squeeze on public spending. This is quite an attractive route to go down because at this stage he doesn’t need to specify where cuts in public spending would fall.

The Chancellor could, for instance, reduce the assumed growth in public spending between 2025/26 and 2028/29 from 1pc real to, say, 0.75pc.

But this would be tough to implement, because spending on NHS, defence, overseas aid and education is ringfenced.

Accordingly, real spending in other non-protected departments is already set to fall in real terms by about 2.3pc per annum. Again, tightening still more would make life difficult for Labour. It would be forced to declare whether it would uphold this squeeze on public spending or instead reverse some of the tax cuts.

Even though taking this route would generate a bit more room for tax cuts while placating the gods at the OBR, the Chancellor still has to keep more than a weather eye on the financial markets.

They may be sceptical of a package that relies on fiscal stringency being delivered only in a few years’ time. The larger any tax giveaway, the stronger aggregate demand will be and the greater the upward pressure on inflation.

So, the greater the size of the giveaway, the more likely it is that official interest rates set by the Bank of England would have to stay higher for longer.

Although I am talking about a tax giveaway, in fact, fiscal policy will still be set to tighten, even if the Chancellor “gives away” some £15bn.

A tightening is built into existing plans as a result of the freezing of the tax allowances and thresholds which means that more people are dragged into higher tax brackets as inflation proceeds. Accordingly, all the so-called tax cuts to be announced on Wednesday would do is reduce the extent of the fiscal tightening already baked into current plans.

What about policies to revive the economy? The essential measures go beyond the narrowly fiscal and involve other departments of government. There are three key issues. First, getting more people into work. This would require major intervention into the arrangements for issuing sick notes and a substantial tightening of the arrangements governing the entitlement to various benefits.

Second, tackling low productivity in the public sector. Since Covid, believe it or not, the number of civil servants has increased. How can I put this politely? This increase has not been matched by an obvious rise in the quantity or quality of output.

Third, ending the mania for more regulations and restrictions on business. Remarkably, not only have we not ditched a load of EU regulations but we are in danger of adopting new ones.

The Budget itself has always been an act of political theatre. On Wednesday I expect there will be a pretty good performance from Mr Hunt, following his bravura turn at last year’s Autumn Statement. There will be lots of guff about tax cuts and fiscal prudence but it will all be done with smoke and mirrors.

And any sense of having pulled off a coup will quickly dissipate. If the Government is really serious about getting to grips with Britain’s dire economic predicament, it would need to start by tackling the three big issues mentioned above.

On top of that, it would need to radically reduce marginal tax rates and cut public spending as a share of GDP. Don’t hold your breath.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics. roger.bootle@capitaleconomics.com

