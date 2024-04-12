'It is important for all of us to be prepared': Okaloosa Co. retains NWS StormReady status

SHALIMAR — The National Weather Service has renewed Okaloosa County's StormReady status for the fifth time since 2002, acknowledging the county's emergency preparedness through a comprehensive communications network and increased severe weather awareness.

“I am extremely proud that Okaloosa County remains at the highest level of storm readiness,” County Commission Chairman Paul Mixon said in a release. “While we cannot prevent natural disasters, it is important for all of us to be prepared so that we can react appropriately before, during and after a storm.”

Once approved, a StormReady status is valid for four years and is approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NWS and a local StormReady Advisory Board. All applicants must demonstrate efficiency in emergency operations planning, coordination, partnership development and community preparedness.

To be recognized as a StormReady organization, a community must be able to meet five guidelines to gain accreditation:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts to alert the public.

Implementation of a system that monitors local weather conditions.

Promote public readiness through community seminars.

Develop a hazardous weather plan, which includes training weather spotters and conducting emergency exercises.

“Meeting the metrics defined by the National Weather Service for this recognition is a reflection on the hard work of the County’s Emergency Management team,” Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox said in the release. “The fact that we pay attention and have plans and policies in place, ensures that we are as prepared as possible in the event of a disaster.”

As hurricane season is a little over a month away, Okaloosa County Public Safety has a service that allows residents to receive up-to-the-minute weather alerts, road closures and other public safety alerts by text or email. To sign up for this notification service, go to alertokaloosa.com or text "OKALOOSAFL" to 888777.

