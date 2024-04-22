Important traffic info in Marion County: I-75 slowdowns; city of Dunnellon lot closures

The Florida Department of Transportation and city of Dunnellon are asking residents to be on the lookout for slowdowns and closures this week.

FDOT officials said motorists traveling along Interstate 75 in the northbound lanes, north of U.S. 27, and southbound on the highway north of County Road 318, will be asked to slow down considerably so Duke Energy workers can remove fiber optic cable.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic along the roadway, with work expected to begin about 8 p.m.

During the work, traffic at the State Road 326 ramp traveling north on I-75, and the County Road 318 ramp heading south on I-75, will be stopped by troopers.

City of Dunnellon closure

Dunnellon city officials said due to maintenance and improvements, the City Hall boat and trailer parking lot will be closed April 25-28.

Likewise, the parking lot at City Hall will be closed April 26-28.

Both lots are expected to be re-opened to the public at 6 p.m. on April 28.

